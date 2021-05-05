New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM

Whatever the reason, cutting ties with Davidson and Gorton is a surprise. Since Gorton became GM in 2015 and Davidson joined the organization in spring 2019, the Rangers have built one of the most impressive collections of young talent in hockey.

The Rangers qualified for the NHL’s expanded, 24-team playoffs in 2020, won the draft lottery and the opportunity to select Alexis Lafreniere with the top pick, and are expected to finish fifth in the eight-team East Division this season.

In addition to Lafreniere, the Rangers picked forward Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 draft, found their goaltender of the future in Igor Shesterkin and acquired an elite No. 1 defenseman in Adam Fox.

Those players, along with Panarin and center Mika Zibanejad, are expected to make up a core that contends for the postseason for years to come. Gorton and Davidson are responsible for bringing in all those players.

The path forward will now be charted by Drury, a rising star in management who finished his playing career as captain of the Rangers from 2008-11. He was recently named USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming world championships and earned a promotion from assistant GM of the Rangers in February.

“Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey,” Dolan said. “We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.”

Former Rangers GM Glen Sather, now a senior adviser, will work with Drury in his transition and continue in his consulting role.

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee Chris Drury poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony in Boston. The New York Rangers fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 according to multiple published reports. The New York Post and Sportsnet reported Davidson and Gorton had been fired with three games left in the season and replaced by associate general manager and former Rangers captain Chris Drury. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

