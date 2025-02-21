New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

Breaking: New Lebanon to pay $14K for settlement in ‘unlawful’ arrest

The New York Yankees have dropped their ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole takes part in pickoff drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole takes part in pickoff drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Nation & World
12 minutes ago
TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team's spring training opener.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy," Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement.

“These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” he said. "Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day. Closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

New York Yankees infielder Pablo Reyes runs around the bases during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, left, takes off running during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. gestures as he runs sprints during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Dominic Smith laughs as he takes part in base-running drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

