New Yorker teams with Celadon for book on Jan. 6 report

For the Jan. 6 report, The New Yorker is working with Celadon Books on a paperback and e-book that would come out immediately after the report's release. New Yorker editor David Remnick will provide an introduction.

“The New Yorker is proud to partner with Celadon Books in presenting and making sense of what promises to be an important historical document, the first comprehensive portrait of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol," Remnick said in a statement Thursday.