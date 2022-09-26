New Zealand marks queen's death with holiday, church service

“The overall sound was of cheering, swelling up again and again,” Ardern read. “As the great white ship moved slowly through the channel, crowds ran along Marine Parade keeping abreast of her, everyone cheering, many weeping, reluctant to give up their waving until the answering white-gloved hand could be seen no longer.”

Governor-General Cindy Kiro said the queen had set an example with her constancy and grace, while also holding onto a sense of wonder and joy.

Kiro said that while people's lives can sometimes feel at the mercy of immense and indifferent forces, the queen had shown that what matters most remains within their control: “The small acts of goodness and generosity we perform each day.”

The queen's death has rekindled debate in New Zealand about whether the nation should take a final step toward independence by becoming a republic.

Ardern said this month that while she thinks New Zealand will eventually become a republic, her government won't pursue any moves toward that goal because it faces more pressing issues.

Credit: Mark Tantrum Credit: Mark Tantrum

Credit: Mark Tantrum Credit: Mark Tantrum

Credit: Mark Tantrum Credit: Mark Tantrum

Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell