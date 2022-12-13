New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic

“I’m absolutely shocked and astonished at her use of language," Seymour said. "It’s very out of character for Jacinda, and I’ve personally known her for 11 years.”

He said it was also ironic because his question to the prime minister had been about whether she had ever admitted a mistake as leader and then fixed it. “And she couldn't give a single example of when she's admitted she's wrong and apologized," Seymour said.

Seymour said that in her text, Ardern wrote that she “apologized, she shouldn't have made the comments, and that, as her mom said, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it.”

Seymour, who said he admired some of Ardern's political skills immensely, said he'd written back to Ardern thanking her for the apology and wishing her a very Merry Christmas.