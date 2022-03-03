New Zealand protest ends, investigation and cleanup begin

Hundreds of officers were involved in the operation to break up the camp. They wore riot gear and used pepper spray and water hoses after protesters sprayed fire extinguishers and threw objects at them.

Protesters had blocked the streets around Parliament with hundreds of cars and trucks after being inspired by the convoy protests in Canada.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters eight officers were admitted to a local hospital after the confrontation, suffering injuries like broken bones and lacerations. All had since been released.

Chambers said about 100 protesters had been arrested since Wednesday — suspected of crimes like trespassing, causing damage and theft — and a significant investigation would follow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tour of the damage, saying the grounds looked and smelled like a dump.

“But I have every confidence it will be restored, and quickly,” she told reporters.

Ardern said she'd been quite upset about the damage to a children's slide and play area after a fire had been set there, but said after viewing it that it would be okay, despite some fire damage.

New Zealand is experiencing its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began as the omicron variant spreads. On Thursday, health authorities reported a record 23,000 new daily cases.

Ardern has said she plans to begin easing virus mandates and restrictions after the peak of the omicron outbreak has passed.

Caption Workers start the clean up of the grounds outside Parliament following Wednesday's violent end to protests opposing coronavirus vaccine mandates in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has reported fewer than 100 virus deaths among its population of 5 million, after it imposed strict border controls and lockdowns to eliminate earlier outbreaks. (Mike Scott/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mike Scott Credit: Mike Scott Caption Workers start the clean up of the grounds outside Parliament following Wednesday's violent end to protests opposing coronavirus vaccine mandates in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has reported fewer than 100 virus deaths among its population of 5 million, after it imposed strict border controls and lockdowns to eliminate earlier outbreaks. (Mike Scott/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mike Scott Credit: Mike Scott

