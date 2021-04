New Zealand to consolidate health care into national service

“Our system has become overly complex. It is far too complicated for a small nation,” Little said. “We simply do not need 20 different sets of decision-makers."

The extent of the overhaul came as a surprise to many and went beyond the recommendations of a review panel. It was cautiously welcomed by several groups representing doctors and health care workers.

But opposition health spokesman Dr. Shane Reti said the restructure was “reckless” and would see regions and small communities lose their voices. He said the government had an ideology of centralized control.

“Health New Zealand will likely end up as just another bureaucracy that governments will have to fund, instead of investing the money where it’s needed most," Reti said.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said a new public health agency would mean experts would be better-placed to fight future pandemics and could focus more strategically on problems like diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

And Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the new Maori Health Authority would allow more control for Maori, who suffer worse health on average than other New Zealanders.

The New Zealand health system is government subsidized but patients still need to pay a portion of the cost when visiting the doctor or accessing many other services. More than one-third of adults opt to pay for the additional benefits offered by private health insurers.

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, New Zealand's then Justice Minister Andrew Little speaks to the media in Wellington, New Zealand. Now the Health Minister Little said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, that New Zealand will overhaul its fragmented healthcare system to create a new national service similar to the one revered by many in Britain. (AP Photo/Nick Perry, File) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

FILE - In this May 1, 2006, file photo, people stand outside the Ascot Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand. Health Minister Andrew Little said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, that New Zealand will overhaul its fragmented healthcare system to create a new national service similar to the one revered by many in Britain. (AP Photo/Michael Bradley, File) Credit: Michael Bradley Credit: Michael Bradley