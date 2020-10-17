New Zealand's Ardern appears headed for big win and 2nd term

Her popularity soared earlier this year after she led a successful effort to stamp out the coronavirus. There is currently no community spread of the virus in the nation of 5 million and people are no longer required to wear masks or social distance.

Ardern, 40, won the top job after the 2017 election when Labour formed an alliance with two other parties. The following year, she became only the second world leader to give birth while in office.

She became a role model for working mothers around the world, many of whom saw her as a counterpoint to President Donald Trump. And she was praised for her handling of last year’s attack on two Christchurch mosques, when a white supremacist gunned down 51 Muslim worshippers.

She moved quickly to pass new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons.

In late March this year, when only about 100 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, Ardern and her health officials put New Zealand into a strict lockdown with a motto of “Go hard and go early.” She shut the borders and outlined an ambitious goal of eliminating the virus entirely rather than just trying to control its spread.

With New Zealand having the advantage of being an isolated island nation, the strategy worked. The country eliminated community transmission for 102 days before a new cluster was discovered in August in Auckland. Ardern swiftly imposed a second lockdown in Auckland and the new outbreak faded away. The only new cases found recently have been among returning travelers, who are in quarantine.

The Auckland outbreak also prompted Ardern to postpone the election by a month and helped increase the early voter turnout.

The National Party’s leader, Judith Collins, is a former lawyer. She served as a minister when National was in power and prides herself on a blunt, no-nonsense approach, a contrast to Ardern’s empathetic style. Collins, 61, is promising sweeping tax cuts in response to the economic downturn caused by the virus.

In the election, voters also have a say on two contentious social issues — whether to legalize marijuana and euthanasia. Polls indicate the euthanasia referendum is likely to pass while the marijuana vote remains close.

New Zealand Labour Party supporters react as results are showed on a screen at a party event after the polls closed in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries homemade cheese scones as she arrives at an event to thank her electorate party workers in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Labour Party supporters react as results are showed on a screen at a party event after the polls closed in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Polling places closed and vote counting began on election day in New Zealand on Saturday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks a second term. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Labour Party supporters react as results are showed on a screen at a party event after the polls closed in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils her homemade cheese scones as she arrives at an event to thank her electorate workers in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands with her electorate workers at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands with her electorate workers at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Labour Party supporters react as results are showed on a screen at a party event after the polls closed in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures as she thanks her electorate workers at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures as she thanks her electorate workers at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. New Zealand is holding a general election Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker