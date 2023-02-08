New Zealand's new leader Hipkins cuts many contentious plans

Hipkins said the government was continuing to take a hard look at other contentious plans, which include the government taking more control of water infrastructure, building light rail connections in Auckland, and taxing the greenhouse gas emissions of farm animals.

Hipkins also announced a 7% increase in the minimum wage, to 22.70 New Zealand dollars ($14.40) per hour.

Hipkins faces a general election in just over eight months. After Ardern won the last election in a landslide, her popularity faded and opinion polls put her Labour Party behind its main conservative rival, the National Party. Polls indicate the Labour Party has gotten an initial boost in support since Hipkins took the reins.

Before she resigned, Ardern had said she planned this year to refocus some of the government's priorities.

But the sweeping nature of the reset by Hipkins took some observers by surprise. Hipkins said the changes could save hundreds of millions of dollars. He said many of the plans remained good ideas but the time wasn't right to implement them.

Taxpayer groups applauded the measures, while environmentalists said the country was in danger of stepping away from its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said the government was merely putting many of its plans on hold for another day.

“They’re still obsessed with ideological pet projects, they still have no plan to reduce the cost of living, and they are still addicted to wasteful spending,” Luxon said.

Credit: AP