Newgarden out of hospital, Ferrucci on standby for IndyCar

There was no immediate word from IndyCar or Team Penske on the force of Newgarden’s hit, but the scheduled second medical check would indicate his hit exceeded the threshold.

Newgarden, who won Saturday's race, dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the doubleheader weekend. But something on his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps remaining, and the 31-year-old from Tennessee spun hard into the outside wall — creating an opening for Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP to win the race.

Newgarden was visibly rattled after his mandatory check in the infield care center after the crash. He said the crash into the wall “definitely rocked me. I got a little bit shaken from it, but I’m OK.

“Definitely was a bit of a shot. I want to cry, so sad for my team. I don’t know what happened,” Newgarden said. “Everything felt fine to me. Totally unexpected and it caught me by my surprise. Team Penske is the best. I never have this stuff, so maybe we were due.”

Chevrolet’s initial diagnosis was that the suspension broke on Newgarden’s car.

Newgarden was showing as the IndyCar points leader at the time of his crash; he's now tied for third in the standings with Scott Dixon.

Ferrucci was the replacement driver for Jack Harvey at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year when Harvey suffered a concussion. He also ran the Indianapolis 500 and finished 10th.

Ferrucci is also scheduled to race the Xfinity Series event this shared weekend between NASCAR and IndyCar.

