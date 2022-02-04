News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China

In an email to staff, News Corp said the hack "affected a limited number of business email accounts and documents from News Corp headquarters, News Technology Services, Dow Jones, News UK, and New York Post.

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that some data was taken,” the email said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a speech this week that the bureau is opening investigations tied to suspected Chinese espionage operations about every 12 hours, and that it has more than 2,000 such probes. He said Chinese government hackers have been pilfering more personal and corporate data than all other countries combined.

While state-backed Russian hacking tends to get more headlines, U.S. officials say China has been stealthily stealing far more valuable commercial and personal data over the past few decades as digital technology took hold.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

News Corp.'s assets also includes the publishing house HarperCollins.

____

Associated Press writers Frank Bajak in Boston and David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.