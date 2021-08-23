Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment

Asked earlier this month whether he has been vaccinated for COVID-19, Newton declined to answer.

“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” he said.

Newton missed a game early last season after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Monday marked the first practice absence this preseason for Newton, who is in his second season in New England after being signed prior to last season following Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay.

Newton struggled in limited action in the Patriots' first preseason game, but shined in their second exhibition matchup at Philadelphia last week, passing for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win. He is trying to keep his starting job this season after New England used its first-round pick on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

