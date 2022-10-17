Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

That witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August. While he didn't speak to Holmes directly, Rosendorff told her partner William Evans that “he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad” and felt “he had done something wrong,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that Rosendorff's attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony.