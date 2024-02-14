Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit on SXSW movie

Travis Kelce is already making moves in Hollywood. The Super Bowl champ has his first executive producer credit on a new film that will have its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

“My Dead Friend Zoe” is described as a darkly comedic drama about a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can’t let go and her estranged grandfather. The film stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who are all credited as executive producers alongside Kelce. Directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, “My Dead Friend Zoe” will debut on March 9 at the festival. It does not yet have a distributor in place for wider release.