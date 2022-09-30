Next year's Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour convened a huddle of top Paris Fashion Week insiders Friday to announce that the theme of next year's Met Gala will be the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Taking place on the first Monday in May — May 1, 2023 — the world's most fashionable fundraiser will celebrate the work of the German-born couturier, who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019, at 85.