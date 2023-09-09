Neymar breaks Pelé's record as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer

Neymar has become the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé

Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.

