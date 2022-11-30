Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup

Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team's hotel along with right back Danilo, who also has an injured ankle. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.

Both players, along with left back Alex Sandro, aren't available for the team's final group match against Cameroon on Friday. Neymar and Danilo got hurt in the 2-0 win over Serbia last week. They missed the 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday. Alex Sandro injured his left hip against Switzerland.