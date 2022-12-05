Neymar returns to Brazil’s lineup, scores at World Cup

The star forward hadn't played since injuring his right ankle in the team's opening match against Serbia. Brazil coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start at Stadium 974 depending on how he did in training on Sunday.

Danilo, who also injured his ankle in Brazil’s opener, joined Neymar in the starting lineup against South Korea. He played at left back, though, because Alex Sandro remained sidelined with a hip injury. The other left back, Alex Telles, was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury sustained in Brazil’s loss to Cameroon in its last group game. Central defender Éder Militão was playing at right back.