Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Brazil has already lost four players for the two clashes, including three due to injury — midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio.

Defender Eder Militão is out after contracting COVID-19.

Pedro, 23, was called for Brazil once in September 2018, but suffered a serious knee injury that stopped his debut and kept him out of action for months.

After a disappointingly short spell at Fiorentina, he came back to Brazil in the beginning of the year on loan and is now one of the top goal scorers for Flamengo, with eight goals in 13 matches.

Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches.

