Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

Neymar will miss PSG's Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at a hospital in Doha, the Qatari-backed club said.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement. “Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”