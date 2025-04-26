NFL draft stunner: Free-falling Shedeur Sanders still waiting for a team to come calling

Even before plunging through Day 2 on Friday, the former Colorado star's plight caught the attention of the White House.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump criticized teams for not selecting Sanders on Day 1 and suggested he should be picked immediately in Round 2.

NFL franchises, however, plucked 70 more players from the college ranks and left Sanders still waiting for his phone to ring.

Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward were considered the top two passing prospects in this year's draft with some analysts even rating Sanders higher than Ward, whom the Tennessee Titans made the top overall pick Thursday night.

Four other quarterbacks have leap-frogged Sanders. In a surprise in the first round, the Giants took Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. And in Round 2, the Saints selected Louisville's Tyler Shough, who began his college career at Oregon in 2018 and who will be 26 in September, and two more QBs went in the third round: Alabama's Jalen Milroe to the Seahawks and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel to the Browns.

At best, Sanders will be the sixth QB drafted in 2025, and he won't even be the first Sanders selected. That honor went to South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (no relation), who went 41st overall in Round 2 to Buffalo.

One possible reason cited for Shedeur Sanders' slide is his size — 6-foot-1, which is short for a QB by today's standards — and yet, Gabriel is even shorter at 5-11 and 201 pounds, 15 pounds lighter than Sanders, who's an accurate thrower and quick processor but who took a combined 94 sacks in his two seasons in Boulder.

One team that isn't looking for a quarterback after finally landing one a year ago is the Denver Broncos, and their coach, Sean Payton, expressed dismay at Sanders' slide into Day 3 of this year's draft.

“There will be this chip on his shoulder and beware because this guy's going to play in this league," Payton said. "... yeah, I think it's surprising.”

Sanders is the highest-ranked player left on the board of several draft analysts, including the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who has him as the 20th-ranked prospect, and ESPN senior writer Jeff Legwold, who ranked Sanders 32nd in his annual ranking of the top 100 college prospects.

Legwold noted that although Sanders' nearly 72% completion rate in two seasons at Colorado was an FBS career record, he is undersized and doesn't throw the ball quickly, which led to many of the FBS-leading 94 sacks he took the last two seasons.

Among the other best available prospects when the draft resumes with the Titans choosing 103rd overall are 5-foot-8 Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who scored a school-record 22 touchdowns last season, and Arizona State's bruising running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 TDs last season.

Other top candidates for Round 4 include LSU guard Miles Frazier, Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer and Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl