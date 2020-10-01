NFL issues new procedures for teams following COVID outbreak

Teams will have to add a second daily test, including on game days. All meetings will be virtual, and both players and staff will have to wear face coverings and gloves at practice with only quarterbacks allowed to keep their throwing hands uncovered.

There’s new limits on how many can be in the weight room at any one time, and contract tracing info will be reviewed with general managers and coaches daily.

And teams and players will not be allowed to hold any gatherings or group activities away from the facility.

Sills will be consulting with medical experts to decide when a team must follow these new procedures and when any outbreak has eased enough to return to the previous protocols.

