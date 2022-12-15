NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants

The five new national grant partners received a total of $950,000. They were recently approved by the Social Justice Working Group, comprised of three active players, three former players and five team owners.

“It’s awesome because everybody who sits in that room or everybody who has a seat at the table, we all have vested interest,” Spikes said. “And that vested interest is making sure not only that the communities are being serviced the way that they’re supposed to, because we understand that we all have seats in these communities, but more than anything, it’s our way of being able to give back and do something that’s going to be monumental by having diverse people at the table that come from different backgrounds, different ethnicities.

"But we have one common goal, and that is to make sure that people are treated properly and to provide resources.”

The league this year also introduced the Inspire Change Changemaker Award, given to 32 individuals, one from each team, who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.

Each Changemaker will be announced or recognized during Weeks 15 and 16 by their respective club.

“The significance is huge,” Spikes said. “By being able to get this award implemented now, people across the nation will see that guys care about so much outside of the game and they’re making their investment back into the game, into the community.”

All 32 recipients will receive a $10,000 donation, courtesy of the NFL Foundation, to the social justice nonprofit organization of their choice.

