NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

Allen Sills appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday, and said the league hasn't “really not seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus to others.” He added that the key is “symptom recognition and prompt testing.”

“As we’ve gone back and looked throughout the entire season, what we’ve seen consistently is that when people have symptoms, that’s when they seem to be contagious to others," he said. “And that’s why we’re asking people to come forward and acknowledge symptoms because that’s the point at which they’re vulnerable and the point at which they expose themselves to others.”