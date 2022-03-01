NFL, Nielsen survey finds two-thirds of U.S. saw Super Bowl

Nielsen reported the total audience on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and NFL digital platforms averaged 112.3 million viewers for the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13. However, the audience swells to 208 million-plus when trying to take into account people watching the game in groups or out of the home.

The survey of 5,000 households, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago using the AmeriSpeak panel, examined the size of viewing groups at any location and to what extent those groups are larger than what's currently measured. To estimate viewers who watched the game, the survey also took into account standard Nielsen measurement metrics.