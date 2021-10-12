NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for regular-season game

France, Spain and "the Nordics" are also in the league's longer-term sights to host games, Gosper told The Associated Press last week.

Gosper also said that the first German game would be “certainly no later than ’23.”

Tuesday's announcement comes during the NFL's return to London after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets 27-20 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will also stage the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

The NFL announced a bidding process in June.

The NFL urged German bidders to form a consortium between the region, the city and the stadium owner. The stadium is the key factor, along with infrastructure and ease of travel.

“As well as identifying a stadium that is fully capable of handling the logistics of an NFL game, we want to work with a host consortium that comprises local and regional government, stadium ownership, local stakeholders and potential commercial partners. We want this to be a long-term partnership," Gosper said in the statement.

Tottenham’s state-of-the-art facility was custom-built to host soccer and NFL games with capacity of 62,850. There are seven years left on the club's 10-year contract to host two NFL games annually.

The NFL has played 29 regular-season games in London since 2007 and the majority of them have been held at Wembley Stadium, which can hold more than 80,000 fans.

Germany has become a growing source of athletes for U.S. college football programs and had five teams at various times in the former World League/NFL Europe/NFL Europa. New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson is German, as is defensive end David Bada of the Washington Football Team.

After Germany, the league’s analysis has shown that France would be the next logical European host, followed by Spain and “the Nordics are very strong, too,” Gosper said last week. Those markets have high growth rates in viewership and fans, as the NFL tracks consumer figures for products like Game Pass and the video game Madden.

Thus far, the NFL has played 39 international regular-season games: 29 in London, six in Toronto, and four in Mexico City.

The NFL plans to return to a schedule of four international games beginning next season, a move facilitated by the expanded 17-game schedule.

The extra game coincides with the league's offer to teams to seek specific international regions for exclusive marketing rights.

Even beyond those four international games, teams could volunteer to play home games abroad especially if they've been granted marketing rights in a foreign city or country.

NFL teams with existing links to foreign regions, for example, might be inclined to play more home games there, as Jacksonville has done in London. The Jaguars have played eight times at Wembley Stadium; Sunday will be their first game at Tottenham.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who also owns English second-division soccer club Fulham, made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium three years ago .

