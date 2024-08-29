NFL places restrictions on Brady's broadcasting access because of pending Raiders ownership stake

He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs, but is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is working with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's top NFL broadcasting team. He signed a 10-year deal with the network in 2022, but this is Brady's first season announcing games.

His effort to become a minority owner in the Raiders organization has been scrutinized by league owners since Brady put in his bid in May 2023. Owners didn't vote on the matter when they met in March in Orlando, Florida, because of concerns that Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Las Vegas majority owner Mark Davis.

Brady owns a piece of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which also is owned by Davis.

