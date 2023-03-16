NFL player armed in shooting but fired no shots: prosecutor

Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon both remain at large and it's not known if either one has retained an attorney, news outlets quoted Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers as saying at a news conference.

Brewer fired several shots and is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and two weapons counts, Powers said. Shalonda Mixon is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Brewer faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts, while Shalonda Mixon faces up to four years.