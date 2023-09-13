BreakingNews
Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: Slyder’s Tavern continues domination in Best Hamburger category

NFL Players Association calls on NFL to switch all fields to natural grass

The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TERESA M. WALKER – Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it "the easiest decision the NFL can make."

Executive director Lloyd Howell issued a statement Wednesday morning saying NFL players "overwhelming prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf. It is an issue that has been near the top of the players' list during my team visits and one I have raised with the NFL."

The players' union called for the change less than 48 hours after a season-ending injury to four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night.

Howell said in his statement they know there is an investment to making such a change. But he said there's a bigger cost to the NFL if the league keeps losing its best players to “unnecessary injuries.” He noted the NFL flips surfaces to grass for World Cup or soccer exhibitions.

“But artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players,” Howell said. “This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now.”

___

Explorehttps://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Online bets on NFL games surged in Week 1 as legal sports betting...
2
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it...
3
HBCU coalition receives $124M gift from nonprofit funder Blue Meridian...
4
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair...
5
A fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free a cruise ship that ran...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top