NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Ridley after gambling suspension

The NFL's investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley’s betting.

Ridley petitioned the league for reinstatement last month, the first day he was eligible.

Now, the Jaguars are adding a potential game-changing receiver to an offense that was ranked fifth in the league in total yards in 2022. He will join fellow receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram as top targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2023.

“We look forward to building a relationship with Calvin as both an individual and as a player," The Jaguars said in a statement. "Calvin is a proven playmaker, and we are excited to see him compete among and with his new teammates, first during our Offseason Program in April and ultimately into the 2023 season, as we collectively pursue a championship for Jacksonville.”

Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He had 31 receptions for 281 yards and two scores before sitting out the final two months of the 2021 season.

Although no Jaguars officials could have any contact with Ridley, general manager Trent Baalke said he was "confident in the due diligence that we did.”

It helped that Jacksonville had Steve Sabo on staff. Sabo spent the previous 12 seasons in Atlanta’s scouting department, including the previous two as the team’s director of player personnel. He was Atlanta’s director of college scouting when the Falcons drafted Ridley with the 26th overall pick in 2018.

Ridley also had developed a close relationship with Kirk and was college teammates with current Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson. Both raved about Ridley's character and leadership in conversations with Baalke and coaches.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL