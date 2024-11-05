NFL trade deadline: Commanders acquire Lattimore; Lions get Za'Darius Smith; Steelers add Williams

The NFC East-leading Commanders made a move to help them try to stay in first place, acquiring Lattimore from the struggling Saints (2-7). The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback bolsters a defense that’s already No. 5 against the pass. The Saints are getting a third-round pick, a fourth-rounder and their own sixth that they previously sent to Washington. The Commanders also receive a fifth along with Lattimore.

The NFC North-leading Lions (7-1) kicked off deadline day by acquiring Smith from the Cleveland Browns (2-7). The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher helps fill the void created by the loss of star Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a leg injury on Oct. 13 and still leads Detroit with 7 1/2 sacks.

The Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to Detroit for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

The Steelers (6-2) were busy, adding Williams to give Russell Wilson another option and Smith to bolster the pass rush. Pittsburgh, which leads the AFC North, sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft to the New York Jets (3-6) to get Williams, who had 12 catches for 166 yards in nine games. They traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to Green Bay (6-3) for Smith, who has 2 1/2 sacks this season after averaging 8 1/2 per year over the previous three.

The Ravens (6-3) improved their secondary by acquiring White, two people with knowledge of the trade told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. White, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was inactive the past four games with the Rams. Baltimore sent a seventh-round pick in 2026 to Los Angeles for White and a seventh-round pick in 2027.

The injury-plagued Cowboys (3-5) agreed on a deal with Carolina (2-7) to acquire Mingo and a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a fourth-round pick next year, two people with knowledge of the trade told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal.

Mingo, a second-round pick last year, only has 12 receptions for 121 yards in nine games. He won't be catching passes from Dak Prescott for a while. Prescott is expected to miss several games with a hamstring injury. Dallas has dropped three straight games.

The Bengals (4-5) added depth at running back following an injury to Zack Moss, getting Herbert from Chicago (4-4) for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Herbert had just eight carries for 16 yards and one touchdown for the Bears. He'll join leading rusher Chase Brown to give Cincinnati another option in the backfield.

Some of the biggest moves came ahead of the trade deadline.

The Chiefs (8-0), Bills (7-2), Ravens and Jets added playmakers, acquiring wide receivers over the past month. The Vikings (6-2) filled a big need on the offensive line last week and the Cardinals (5-4) got defensive help on Monday.

Two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City got three-time All-Pro receiver D’Andre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Esche.

Hopkins made his presence felt in Monday night's 30-24 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his second game with Patrick Mahomes.

The Jets acquired three-time All-Pro Davante Adams three weeks ago. He caught seven passes for 91 yards and one TD in New York’s 21-13 win over Houston last Thursday.

Amari Cooper had a TD reception in his first game with Buffalo two weeks ago. Diontae Johnson played 17 snaps in his debut with Baltimore, a 41-10 win over Denver.

Left tackle Cam Robinson had a solid first start in Minnesota’s 21-13 victory against Indianapolis. Arizona (5-4) picked up outside linebacker Baron Browning from Denver for a sixth-round pick, a day after taking over first place in the NFC West.

The NFL pushed the trade deadline back an extra week this year, giving teams more time to improve their rosters.

