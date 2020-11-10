NFL will reward teams for developing minority coaches/GMs

“We have taken many steps in this area, particularly over the last year, but we all recognize that we must do more to support development opportunities for minority coaches and all personnel,” Goodell said.

“This is an important initiative for the NFL and we have often said we don’t know if there’s one specific step that’s going to make the difference. ... So our effort here is to continue to look at everything we’re doing to try to improve our policies, our procedures, to encourage and to get the results we want, which is more diversity and inclusion within our ranks.”

The postseason, which was already expanded from 12 to 14 teams before the coronavirus pandemic, will be adjusted if the league can’t complete its full slate of games within the original 17-week schedule or with an additional 18th week. The 16-team playoff system would be incorporated only if potential playoff teams miss games.

Goodell said the league will not re-seed so the four division winners will host first-round games. That means the NFC East champion will get a home game. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division at 3-4-1.

“Our objective is for all teams to safely and responsibly complete the regular season within our 17-week schedule and have a full postseason, culminating with the Super Bowl, with fans in the stands on February 7 in Tampa,” Goodell said.

