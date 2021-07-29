NFLPA expands RealResponse agreement to report violations

RealResponse was founded by David Chadwick, a former Division I basketball player at Rice and Valparaiso. Among the organization's other partners are Boston College, Baylor, Texas A&M, Army and Maryland.

USA Gymnastics is the first national governing body to partner with RealResponse, which is in active discussions with other NGBs as well as other professional leagues, both in the United States and abroad.

“Health and safety remain the priority for all organizations, and our system will now give thousands of NFL players a safe and secure opportunity to voice concerns beyond only COVID-19 for any issues on and off the field,” Chadwick said. “We were proud to support the NFLPA last season amidst COVID-19, and today’s announcement is ample proof of last season’s success and that our system — working with the first movers who lead the NFLPA — will be a model not just for football, but for all athletic organizations as we expand, enhance, refine and customize our offering to meet the needs of athletes, organizations and colleges around the world.”

