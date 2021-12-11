NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP Colin Campbell said Victor Olofsson’s goal scored with 57 seconds remaining Friday night should have stood because video replays could not “definitively determine” whether the Sabres were offside entering the zone.

The goal was disallowed after a replay showed Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin crossed the Rangers blue line before the puck entered the zone. What review officials failed to take into account was whether Olofsson touched the puck before Dahlin tagged up by getting his skate on the blue line.