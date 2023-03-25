NHL-best Bruins clinch Atlantic with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

Ullmark stopped Anthony Cirelli’s backhander on a partial breakaway with about seven minutes left.

With Lightning winger Pat Maroon in the penalty box with an unsportsmanlike conduct for something he did on the bench, Bergeron was credited with his 27th goal when Brad Marchand’s pass hit his skate before caroming into the net off Hedman’s skate 6:46 into the opening period.

Hedman beat Ullmark with a slap shot from the top of the left circle for his goal just under three minutes later.

EARLY DUSTUPS

Maroon and Hathaway had to be separated before the opening puck drop. It didn’t matter, they dropped their gloves just nine seconds into the game. The scrum started when Tampa Bay center Ross Colton, who got a double minor for roughing, went after Boston center Jakub Lauko.

WELL DONE

The Bruins killed a two-man, power-play advantage midway into the second, holding the Lightning to one shot on goal. Then, just one shot before the second penalty expired.

Tampa Bay was shorthanded five times in the opening period, holding the Bruins to one goal.

NOTES: Bruins forward A.J. Greer served a one-game suspension for crosschecking Montreal’s Mike Hoffman in the face in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Canadiens. … The Bruins came in with the league’s top penalty-killing unit (85.4%) while the Lightning owned the third-best power play (25.5%). … Boston forward David Pastrnak’s next goal will be the 290th of his career and move him ahead of Ken Hodge for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Carolina on Tuesday.

Bruins: At Carolina on Sunday.

