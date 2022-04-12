NHL debut night: Power among 5 to jump from college to pros

There was no easing in for either player. Power's first shift came against Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, while Brink lined up next to childhood hero Alex Ovechkin for the opening faceoff.

“A guy that I watched a lot,” he said. “It’s definitely a really cool moment to be playing against a legend and one of the greatest players to ever play the game.”

Once Kent Johnson and Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg suit up for the Blue Jackets, which could come as soon as Wednesday in Montreal, they'll be the 10th and 11th players to skate in the NCAA and NHL this season.

Boston signed free agent Marc McLaughlin and plugged him right in last month, and Toronto did the same with Nick Abruzzese, a fourth-round pick in 2019 who had become one of the Leafs' top prospects. Brink is the third college player to debut this spring for the Flyers after Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard.

It's not uncommon for prospects to play late in the NHL season after they're done with college, though this year the sheer depth of talent is more than usual. Flyers coach Mike Yeo credits the college development system for this breakthrough.

“It says a lot about college coaching that we’re seeing right now as far as the way that those players are developed and possibly even recruited,” Yeo said. “There’s great competition at the college level, and I think they get great coaching at that level.”

Some of the players even got the added boost of taking part in the hockey tournament at the Olympics because the NHL didn't participate. Johnson would be the 10th Beijing Olympian to reach the NHL this season, joining Canada teammates Power and McBain, Beniers, Smith, Abruzzese, Cates and Smith from the U.S. and two veterans from Finland's gold medal-winning team: goaltender Harri Sateri and defenseman Petteri Lindbohm.

USA Hockey taking 15 college players to Beijing made it likely a lot of them would reach the NHL, but five this quickly is impressive, and Matthew Knies could make it six if he signs with Toronto.

“Super special,” Cates said. “We had a really fun group over there. Kind of expected it with just how good all these players were. Obviously really happy for all those guys and it’ll be fun to watch for years to come and play against these guys.”

