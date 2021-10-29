NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM for role in scandal

Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now GM of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday morning. He concluded based on that conversation and the team's investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for what was decided at the time.

“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” Bettman said in a statement. “Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the club’s actions, or inactions."