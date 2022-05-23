NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs' Kadri

It was not clear if the social media posts were the subject of league, team or police investigation or if there were other threats made toward Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent.

A person wearing a dark blue jacket with "St. Louis Police" printed in yellow on the back stood near the Avalanche bench as Kadri and the Avalanche took to the ice before game time. Kadri was booed upon taking his first shift a little over a minute into the game, as well as each time he touched the puck.

The crowd roared when Kadri's first shift ended with him being confronted by Blues forward Brayden Schenn at the benches.

After Colorado's morning skate in St. Louis, coach Jared Bednar called the threats “unnecessary.” Captain Gabriel Landeskog added that they were sad and a function of being in the public eye.

“Unfortunately people think they have the freedom to say and do whatever they want," Landeskog said. "But we always have security and this is no different.”

Blues winger David Perron called it unfortunate.

“We don’t want that to happen, obviously,” Perron said. "Hopefully it’s been taken care of. I’ll just leave it at that. You don’t want to see that happen to anybody for any reason.”

Former NHL player Akim Aliu told The AP by text message he has been in constant communication with Kadri and added, “All we can really do is support him morally.”

“Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in,” tweeted Aliu, who is Nigerian-Canadian. “Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on.”

Aliu and Kadri are members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which works toward eradicating systemic racism and intolerance in hockey, and help in making the sport more accessible to minorities and underprivileged youth.

The NHL has several layers of security in place, including club personnel and additional services provided by the home team that are in constant communication with the league's security department. That department activates in situations such as this one and can work with federal and local law enforcement, when necessary.

The league, with input from the NHL Players' Association established a confidential hotline to which players can report harassment, discrimination or other serious misconduct. It's operated by a third party, with the ability to make reports by phone, email or online anonymously or with attribution.

Associated Press freelance writers David Solomon and Joe Harris in St. Louis, Missouri, contributed to this report.

