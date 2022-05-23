NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

“We take threats made to any of our players or other club personnel seriously,” Daly said. “We are in touch with St. Louis Police Department and they are employing enhanced security procedures both at the arena and in the hotel.”

Former NHL player Akim Aliu told The AP by text message he has been in constant communication with Kadri and added, “All we can really do is support him morally.”

“Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in,” tweeted Aliu, who is Nigerian-Canadian. “Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on.”

Aliu and Kadri are members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which works toward eradicating systemic racism and intolerance in hockey, and help in making the sport more accessible to minorities and underprivileged youth.

The NHL has several layers of security in place, including club personnel and additional services provided by the home team that are in constant communication with the league's security department. That department activates in situations such as this one and can work with federal and local law enforcement, when necessary.

The league, with input from the NHL Players' Association established a confidential hotline to which players can report harassment, discrimination or other serious misconduct. It's operated by a third party, with the ability to make reports by phone, email or online anonymously or with attribution.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports