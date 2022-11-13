NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary.

Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play.