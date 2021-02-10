NHL takes big stride on data and analytics with Amazon deal

The NFL, Formula One, Bundesliga soccer and Six Nations rugby already use Amazon Web Services, along with individual teams. Beyond the NFL's “NextGen Stats,” the Seattle Seahawks have used it study practice habits.

“There’s potentially a lot of ability for coaching staffs to actually help their teams get better by just learning where players may be efficient, where there are some opportunities to coordinate better,” AWS VP of sales and marketing Matt Garman said.

Later this season, fans looking up stats on the NHL's website will get corresponding video clips and vice versa. The league expects to have new 4K cameras mounted to each arena's center scoreboard by at least the playoffs to add different angles.

For all the data puck and player tracking can provide, that video will allow Amazon's AI to piece together even more about goaltending, faceoffs, stick positioning and possibly pave the way for new stats and analytics.

“It’s just the start of where this is going,” Lehanski said. “It kind of melts your mind with the number of opportunities that are sitting in front of us.”

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) blasts the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick