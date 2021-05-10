NHL's Canadian teams likely to keep COVID-19 protocols

The relaxing of NHL protocols announced Saturday takes effect once 85% or more of a team’s traveling party has been fully vaccinated. The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency, mask wearing and quarantine requirements.

All members of the Toronto Maple Leafs were eligible to be vaccinated starting Sunday because the team’s practice facility is located in one of Ontario’s designated COVID-19 hot spots. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are expected to begin getting their shots Thursday after Quebec lowered age restrictions.

“There’s more and more shots readily available,” Toronto's Jason Spezza said. “It shows signs of us healing as a community and getting closer to a return to normalcy.”

Only teams that have had a second dose will be deemed fully vaccinated in the eyes of the NHL, so players in Canada are still a long way from meeting for meals at restaurants or hanging out inside each other’s homes.

Despite the protocols remaining the same in the Canadian-based North Division — a one-time-only circuit created because of pandemic-related border restrictions — Montreal winger Paul Byron doesn’t take issue with U.S. teams having more freedoms with the Stanley Cup playoffs looming.

“The government rules are different,” said Byron, the Canadiens’ NHL Players’ Association representative. “Life is just different for us. I don’t think it’s an unfair advantage or anything like that. You’ve got to make the most of it.”

Under the NHL’s new regulations, those fully vaccinated can dine outdoors or inside, visit a teammate or coach’s hotel room, play golf and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. Team staff also won’t have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days.

Just over one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated compared to about 3% in Canada.

“It’s the way the world is right now,” Oilers bench boss Dave Tippett said. “A lot of parts of the U.S. are wide open, and Canada is still closed down. You just have to deal with where you’re at."

The NHL was the last of the major four North American pro sports leagues to announce relaxed virus protocols for teams based on individual vaccination levels.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (88) scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, right, celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators with Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP Credit: Larry MacDougal Credit: Larry MacDougal

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev (65) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Edmonton Oilers' Josh Archibald (15) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON