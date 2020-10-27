Nicaragua approves "cybercrimes" law, alarming rights groups

Sandinista lawmaker José Zepeda defended the law, saying “it helps protect the integrity of the family.”

Another recently approved law requires those receiving financing from abroad to register as “foreign agents.”

In early October, the European Parliament passed a resolution saying the laws “will worsen the climate of intimidation, threats and human rights violations” since massive street protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega began in April 2018.

“This law seeks to control and censor information on the internet, which is the only space that dictators cannot control,” the country's Independent Press Forum, a media group, said in a statement earlier this month.

The other new law will monitor and control those who receive funding from abroad, including nongovernmental organizations and those working for foreign media outlets, by making them register as “foreign agents” and tracking the money they receive.