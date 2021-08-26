Nicaragua orders closure of 15 more NGOs

Ortega's regime has accused civic groups, opposition leaders and media outlets of everything from treason to money laundering. In 2018, the government closed 10 other NGOs, bringing the total so far to 55.

Among the groups no longer allowed to operate were three women's advocacy and rights organizations that worked with rural women.

They also included Christian Medical Action, The Nicaraguan Federation of Non-governmental Organizations, and the Nicaraguan Network for Democracy and Local Development.

Several other humanitarian, development and pro-democracy groups will also have to close under the order.

Ortega's moves to silence the opposition has drawn condemnation from the United States and the European Union, among others.