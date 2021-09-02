Nicaragua presidential aspirant charged, will face trial

Following the arrest of Chamorro and other former foundation employees, the U.S. State Department said in a statement, “Their detention on trumped up charges is an abuse of their rights, and it represents an assault on democratic values as well as a clear attempt to thwart free and fair elections."

In January, she stepped down from her role at the foundation. A month later, it closed its operations in Nicaragua after passage of a “foreign agents” law designed to track foreign funding of organizations operating in the country.

The nongovernmental Nicaraguan Human Rights Center said Thursday the hearing took place at the Managua prison where many political prisoners are being held. There was no access for family members or the public.

Prosecutors said Thursday that five other accused in the case, including another Chamorro brother, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, are fugitives in the case.