Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins in Paris terror court

The attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was killed by police soon after.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel had been inspired by the extremist group’s propaganda, investigators found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.

Investigators didn’t find evidence that any of the suspects in the current trial was directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016. Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian with French residency, is considered solely responsible for the deaths.

With the perpetrator dead, few expect to get justice.

“Our clients expect everything and nothing from the trial,” said Gerard Chelma, a lawyer for some victims’ families. “Some feel (the trial) will be useless. Other are hoping for convictions and as much attention as there was during the trial of the Paris attacks.”

Three suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to Bouhlel. Five others face other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from five years to life in prison.

The proceedings will be broadcast live to the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice for those victims' family members and general public not traveling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute delay.

Surk reported from Nice, France.

Combined Shape Caption A couple stops along Nice's Promenade des Anglais to read the victims' names on "L'Ange de la Baie" statue created by Jean-Marie Fondacaro, to commemorate the 2016 terror attack, in Nice, South of France, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Eight suspects will face trial in a Paris Court on Monday, in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption Onlookers pay respect on the memorial of the victims of the attack of July 14, 2016 with pictures of the victims and "In Memory of our Angels" engraved on the wall along Nice's Promenade des Anglais, to commemorate the 2016 terror attack, in Nice, South of France, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Eight suspects will face trial in a Paris Court on Monday, in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption The truck which slammed into revelers late Thursday, July 14, is seen near the site of an attack in the French resort city of Nice, southern France, Friday, July 15, 2016. Eight people go on trial Monday Sept.5, 2022 in a special French terrorism court for alleged roles in helping the attacker who drove a truck into the Nice beachfront on Bastille Day 2016, killing 86 people. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Forensic officers stands near a truck with its windscreen riddled with bullets, that plowed through a crowd of revelers who'd gathered to watch the fireworks in the French resort city of Nice, southern France, Friday, July 15, 2016. Eight people go on trial Monday Sept.5, 2022 in a special French terrorism court for alleged roles in helping the attacker who drove a truck into the Nice beachfront on Bastille Day 2016, killing 86 people. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File) Credit: Claude Paris

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Police shine a light into the cab as they approach the driver's cab of a truck, in Nice, France, late Thursday July 14, 2016. Eight people go on trial Monday Sept.5, 2022 in a special French terrorism court for alleged roles in helping the attacker who drove a truck into the Nice beachfront on Bastille Day 2016, killing 86 people. (NADER EL SHAFEI via AP) MANDATORY CRED Credit: NADER EL SHAFEI

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Flowers and tribute candles are laid out near the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice, early Sunday, July 17, 2016. Eight people go on trial Monday Sept.5, 2022 in a special French terrorism court for alleged roles in helping the attacker who drove a truck into the Nice beachfront on Bastille Day 2016, killing 86 people. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno