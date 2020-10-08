Nice knowing you: London Heathrow's farewell to BA's jumbos

BA’s predecessor, BOAC, operated its first 747 London to New York service in April 1971 and the plane — affectionately referred to as the “jumbo jet” — became a symbol of the new age of mass travel to all corners of the planet. It remained the largest commercial aircraft in the world until the Airbus A380 first took to the skies in 2007.

At one point, BA operated 57 jumbos but its days have been numbered, in light of new, modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as Airbus’ A350 and Boeing’s 787.

More than 1,500 jumbos were produced by Boeing, and it has historically been a commercial success for the manufacturer and the airlines.

BA senior first officer Mark Vanhoenacker said it had been his “childhood dream” to fly the 747.

“It was a very large airplane, of course, but it didn’t feel like it,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful design, a classic like Concorde, and I often think the upper deck made the 747 look more birdlike.”