Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

In Houston, officials worried that heavy rain could inundate streets and flood homes. Authorities deployed high-water rescue vehicles throughout the city and erected barricades at more than 40 locations that tend to flood, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.

"This city is very resilient. We know what we need to do. We know about preparing," said Turner, referencing four major flood events that have hit the Houston area in recent years, including devastating damage from Harvey.

Meteorologist Kent Prochazka of the National Weather Service told The Associated Press early Tuesday that Nicholas' winds downed trees in coastal counties and caused some gas stations to lose awnings.

“Right before it made landfall, it abruptly intensified into a hurricane and as it moved inland, the pressures began to rise with it. The winds have relaxed slightly and now we’re getting down into tropical storm force (winds),” he said.

CenterPoint Energy reported that over 300,000 customers lost power as the storm rolled through Houston and that it expected those numbers to rise.

Numerous school districts along the Texas Gulf Coast canceled classes Monday because of the incoming storm. The Houston school district, the state’s largest, as well as others, announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday. The weather threat also closed multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas and forced the cancellation of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Monday evening in Houston.

Six to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain were expected along the middle and upper Texas coast, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches (46 centimeters) possible. Other parts of southeast Texas and south-central Louisiana and southern Mississippi could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) over the coming days.

A tornado or two may be possible Tuesday along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast, according to the weather service.

“Listen to local weather alerts and heed local advisories about the right and safe thing to do, and you’ll make it through this storm just like you’ve had many other storms,” Abbott said during a news conference in Houston.

Nicholas brought rain to the same area of Texas that was hit hard by Harvey. That storm made landfall in the middle Texas coast then stalled for four days, dropping more than 60 inches (152 cm) of rain in parts of southeast Texas. Harvey was blamed for at least 68 deaths, including 36 in the Houston area.

After Harvey, voters approved the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects, including the widening of bayous. The 181 projects designed to mitigate damage from future storms are at different stages of completion.

But University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said he expects that Nicholas “will be magnitudes less than Harvey in every regard.”

The worry with Nicholas will be how slowly it moves. Storms are moving slower in recent decades, and Nicholas could get stuck between two other weather systems, said hurricane researcher Jim Kossin of The Climate Service.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Sunday night, ahead of the storm's arrival in a state still recovering from Hurricane Ida and last year's Hurricane Laura and historic flooding.

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing,” Edwards said.

The storm was expected to bring the heaviest rainfall west of where Ida slammed into Louisiana two weeks ago. Ida has been blamed for 86 deaths throughout the United States. Across Louisiana, about 95,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning, according to the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that only four other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Julie Walker in New York, and AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Caption People's hair blows in the wind ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds are expected to be as high as 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption A surfer tries to paddle through the surf as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas batters the area Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption John Pittman, a nurse who works in emergency medicine, fishes to decompress as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads toward the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption Cheri Daigle, a retired teache, takes a photo as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption A woman watches her friends swim as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Vehicles make their way over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Matagorda, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Cyclist make their way down a street in Bay City, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption A Dairy Queen in Bay City, Texas, stays open as customers try to get in a meal before it closes as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Jaime Ybarra, right, and his friend Frank Rivera watch their lines as they fish as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Frank Rivera streams a Facebook live as he fishes with a friend, while Tropical Storm Nicholas heads towards the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Waves are seen ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds and coastal flooding to South Texas and Louisiana coasts over the next few days. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice