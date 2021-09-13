Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

"This city is very resilient. We know what we need to do. We know about preparing," said Turner, referencing four major flood events that have hit the Houston area in recent years, including devastating damage from Harvey, which flooded more than 150,000 homes in the Houston area.

Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked residents to stay off the roads Monday evening to avoid risking their lives or the lives of first responders who might be called to rescue them from flooded roadways.

“What I need each resident to do is get where you need to be by 6 p.m. and stay there," said Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which includes Houston.

The Houston school district, the state’s largest, announced that classes would be canceled Tuesday because of the incoming storm. The weather threat also closed multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas, and forced the cancellation of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Monday evening in Houston.

Late Monday night, shortly before landfall, Nicholas was centered roughly 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Freeport. The National Hurricane Center said the storm was moving to the north-northeast at near 10 mph (17 kph) and was expected to continue on that path through the night, moving over extreme southeastern Texas on Tuesday. Forecasters said they expected the storm to turn more toward the northeast at a slower motion by late Tuesday and an even slower eastward track on Wednesday, when it was expected to drift over southwestern Louisiana.

Six to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain were expected along the middle and upper Texas coast, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches (46 centimeters) possible. Other parts of southeast Texas and south-central Louisiana and southern Mississippi could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) over the coming days.

“Listen to local weather alerts and heed local advisories about the right and safe thing to do, and you’ll make it through this storm just like you’ve had many other storms,” Abbott said during a news conference in Houston.

Nicholas was headed toward the same area of Texas that was hit hard by Harvey. That storm made landfall, then stalled for four days, dropping more than 60 inches (152 cm) of rain in parts of southeast Texas. Harvey was blamed for at least 68 deaths, including 36 in the Houston area.

After Harvey, voters approved the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects, including the widening of bayous. The 181 projects designed to mitigate damage from future storms are at different stages of completion.

University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said he expects Nicholas to be “magnitudes less than Harvey in every regard.”

The main worry with Nicholas will be its speed. Storms are moving slower in recent decades, and Nicholas could get stuck between two other weather systems, said hurricane researcher Jim Kossin of The Climate Service.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Sunday night, ahead of the storm's arrival in a state still recovering from Hurricane Ida and last year's Hurricane Laura and historic flooding. The system was expected to bring the heaviest rainfall west of where Ida slammed into Louisiana two weeks ago.

Across Louisiana, almost 120,000 customers remained without power Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

In Cameron Parish in coastal Louisiana, Scott Trahan was still finishing repairs on his home from Hurricane Laura, which put about 2 feet of water in his house. He hopes to be finished by Christmas. He said many in his area have moved instead of rebuilding.

“If you get your butt whipped about four times, you are not going to get back up again. You are going to go somewhere else,” Trahan said.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Seth Borenstein in Washington and Terry Wallace in Dallas contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Caption People's hair blows in the wind ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds are expected to be as high as 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Workers remove banners from a post in front of Landry's Seafood House in Galveston, Texas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, as residents and business prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Caption A person looks at the incoming storm surge at McGee Beach ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. A storm surge warning is in effect for Corpus Christi for the next couple of days. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Paul Villagomez secures filled gas containers in his truck as he prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. "I'm just trying to be prepared," Villagomez said. "I'm actually surprised there aren't more people filling up." (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jason Fochtman Credit: Jason Fochtman

Caption A Houston Police Department employee works at the city's emergency operations center as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves towards the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Palm trees blow in the wind ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Some areas can experience winds as high as 65 mph. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Galveston Park Board of Trustees staff secure lifeguard towers to a trailer as they are removed from the beach in Galveston, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas. Nicholas is strengthening just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana. (Jennifer Reynolds /The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Caption A person rides their bike down Ocean Drive ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds are expected to be as high as 65 mph. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Holly Hopkins, bottom, owner of MOD Coffeehouse, and Carter Fowler put up a water barrier at the downtown Galveston, Texas, coffee shop in preparation of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Caption Galveston, Texas, emergency management chief Mark Morgan watches a weather update as he listens to a conference call with Houston officials as the region prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Jennifer Reynolds Credit: Jennifer Reynolds

Caption Surfers are seen ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at JP Luby beach in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to make landfall Monday night. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption The generator section is seen cleared out at Home Depot as people prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption The generator section is seen cleared out at Home Depot as people prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption A dwindling inventory of flashlights are seen on display at the front of Home Depot for guests to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption A surfer tries to paddle through the surf as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas batters the area Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption A woman watches her friends swim as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption John Pittman, a nurse who works in emergency medicine, fishes to decompress as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads toward the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Cheri Daigle, a retired teache, takes a photo as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Waves are seen ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds and coastal flooding to South Texas and Louisiana coasts over the next few days. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Palacios Corporal Marshall Johnson takes a call as he surveys early damage as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Matagorda, Texas. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Suzanne Talasek watches the weather update while enjoying a beverage at Pluggers as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches in Matagorda, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption A local gets some provisions from Salty Dog in Matagorda, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Debris from palm trees blow down the street as winds pick up as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Palacios, Texas. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Cyclist make their way down a street in Bay City, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption A Dairy Queen in Bay City, Texas, stays open as customers try to get in a meal before it closes as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Jaime Ybarra, right, and his friend Frank Rivera watch their lines as they fish as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Frank Rivera, right, and his friend Jaime Ybarra watch the wind and waves as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads toward the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. The pair said they were born and raised in Houston, and they wanted to use the opportunity to fish ahead of the advancing storm. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Frank Rivera streams a Facebook live as he fishes with a friend, while Tropical Storm Nicholas heads towards the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley