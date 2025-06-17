Nick Castellanos benched for 'inappropriate comment' after being pulled for defensive replacement

Nick Castellanos has been benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement a day earlier
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos can't reach a triple hit by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

35 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Nick Castellanos was benched by Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made after he was pulled for a defensive replacement a day earlier, ending Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

“One thing about Nick, one of the many things about Nick is that he is very emotional,” Thomson said before Tuesday night's game at Miami. “He loves to play. He loves to play every inning of every game.

“I just thought last night he made an inappropriate comment after he came out. So, today, he’s not in the lineup. And I’m going to leave it at that.”

Castellanos played right field and singled in four at-bats against the Marlins on Monday before Johan Rojas replaced him in the bottom of the eighth. Max Kepler moved to right and Rojas played center.

The 33-year-old Castellanos, who is in his fourth season with the Phillies, is hitting .278 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. Castellanos, born and raised in South Florida, often has dozens of relatives and friends in the stands when the Phillies visit the Marlins.

Kepler started in right field Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

